Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has sent a clear message to Dele Alli after his return to the Spurs squad.

When asked about the Alli situation in his press conference, Mourinho made it clear that he can keep his place in the team, but only on merit…

Dele Alli back in the Tottenham squad. Here's Jose Mourinho's message to him, make of this what you will…? pic.twitter.com/pIXYt3Hqoc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 23, 2020

This comes as the England international is linked as a target for Paris Saint-Germain by the Daily Mail, and perhaps suggests an exit can’t be entirely ruled out.

At the same time, it also hands a lifeline to Alli, who will hope to take the chance to revive his Spurs career after a difficult start under Mourinho.