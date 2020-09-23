Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho sends clear message to Tottenham star Dele Alli amid PSG transfer rumours

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has sent a clear message to Dele Alli after his return to the Spurs squad.

When asked about the Alli situation in his press conference, Mourinho made it clear that he can keep his place in the team, but only on merit…

This comes as the England international is linked as a target for Paris Saint-Germain by the Daily Mail, and perhaps suggests an exit can’t be entirely ruled out.

At the same time, it also hands a lifeline to Alli, who will hope to take the chance to revive his Spurs career after a difficult start under Mourinho.

More Stories Dele Alli Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.