After enjoying such a wonderful Premier League season in 2019/20, it’s no real surprise to see that Jurgen Klopp has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Ahead of the draw for this season’s Champions League, due to take place on October 1, UEFA have announced their nominations for Coach of the Year as well as Men’s and Ladies Player of The Year.

Klopp finds himself as one of the final three for the former, along with Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, according to the Daily Mirror.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Klopp is their only nomination.

Despite only conceding 33 goals in the Premier League last season, winning their first English top-flight title in 30 years, and having a front three that plundered 57 goals between them, per the Daily Mirror, UEFA haven’t seen fit to include any Liverpool players in the awards.

Instead, Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer as well as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne will fight it out for the accolade.