Video: Big miss for Odion Ighalo vs Brighton as he hits the side netting after rounding the keeper

It might be a bit harsh to describe Odion Ighalo as a novelty option in the Man United attack, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be a major part of the forward line this season.

He’s only on loan until January so he’ll probably get cameos from the bench and starts in the cup competitions, but he still needs to take his chances when they come around.

He had a golden chance to open the scoring tonight after touching the ball round the keeper, but he failed to hit the target:

Ighalo está de sacanagem… pic.twitter.com/HZHQVjnH52 — Manchester United Brasil (@WeAreManUtdBR) September 30, 2020

?? Brighton vs Manchester United | Williams + Mata + Ighalo #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/tw7A1BbWAp — D9INE (@D9INE_ELITE_8) September 30, 2020

It does happen quickly, but a Man United striker needs to at least make the defender on the line come up with a great clearance here as a minimum.