Done Deal: Sheffield United complete the signing of Liverpool starlet for £23.5m with a buyback clause

It’s never a good sign if your club starts to sell some of their most talented youngsters, but sometimes it should be admired that they aren’t stockpiling players and holding their career back either.

Rhian Brewster has been on the verge of a breakthrough at Liverpool for a few years now, while he had a very impressive spell at Swansea City last season.

He showed he could score all types of goals and he certainly looked like he deserved a chance in the Premier League, and he will get that after Sheffield United agreed to pay £23.5m to sign him:

BREAKING: Sheffield United have completed the signing of striker Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £23.5m — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 2, 2020

Liverpool already have an amazing front three and Diogo Jota and Minamino pushing for the back up roles, so it didn’t look like Brewster would get many chances in the team.

Despite that he’s clearly a top quality talent and it won’t surprise anyone to see him blossom into a prolific Premier League striker, so it’s still a brave move from Liverpool to let him go.

They’ll be fine without him of course, while the report also suggests that Liverpool will have a buy back clause that will last three years, so they’ll be able to bring him back if he does start to shine.