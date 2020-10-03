Chelsea ace could get his transfer after Frank Lampard fallout as potential buyers free up space to sign him

Left back was a serious priority for Chelsea this summer, so you have to think that Ben Chilwell is going to play in every game that matters this season.

Frank Lampard still has plenty of cover in the position with Emerson Palmieri, Cesar Azpilicueta and Malang Sarr, so it certainly looks possible that Marcos Alonso could leave before the window shuts.

He was linked with a move to Inter Milan after falling out with Frank Lampard during the dramatic game away to West Brom last week, and that looks even more likely after some recent developments:

– Inter a simultaneously looking at Marcos Alonso and Emerson after the Spanish full-back's row with Frank Lampard away at West Brom. – Napoli have joined the race for Bakayoko – PSG are strong frontrunners for Rudiger now: https://t.co/rNxTcja9zj #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 2, 2020

We’ve seen this summer that one of the biggest issues with any transfers is selling someone to make room for any new arrivals, so Inter have taken care of that part by offloading Dalbert to Rennes:

Official | Rennes sign left-back Dalbert on loan with an option to buy from Inter Milan. https://t.co/7xfihkZHkp — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 3, 2020

Alonso was a favourite of Antonio Conte during his time at Stamford Bridge and the Italian boss has always had a way to get the best out of wing backs, so linking up with Alonso again could be a good move for everyone involved.

A recent report stated that Chelsea were struggling to agree terms with Inter over the deal because they wanted a permanent deal instead of a loan, but moving Dalbert on should help Conte’s side when it comes to getting this over the line.