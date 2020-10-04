Arsenal set to sell defender for €12m as agent jets in seal departure to clear space for him

It’s starting to become clear that most teams were waiting to see how the start of their season went before committing to most of their transfers this summer, but the market is starting to move a bit faster.

Arsenal look like they are mainly focussing on departures at this point although the fans will still hope that one new addition could come in if enough funds are raised.

Sead Kolasinac has been out of favour since Mikel Arteta took over and a return to Germany has been mooted for a while, but it finally looks like the pieces are starting to come together for his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The reports suggested that he would only come in if they could sell Wendell, but his agent has arrived in Germany today to deal with that departure and that should allow the Bosnian to make his move:

Wendell's agent is expected to arrive in Germany today which suggests a potential departure, Hertha Berlin are interested – Sead Kolašinac would cost Bayer Leverkusen €10m-€12m, left out of Arsenal's squad for today's game.https://t.co/vv7pjP81pt — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 4, 2020

It’s not a giant fee for Arsenal but it’s still a decent amount and getting his wage off the bill should help to clear further space, so you do wonder if Arteta has one final trick up his sleeve this summer.