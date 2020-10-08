Ajax may be missing a key player vs Liverpool in the Champions League following positive Covid-19 test

It’s hard to think of the current international break as anything other than madness when you consider the current situation, and we’re starting to see a lot of players testing positive for Covid-19.

It’s even worse when most of the fixtures this week are friendlies that nobody really cares about, and RTL have confirmed that Ajax are the latest team to have an affected player.

Andre Onana is their star goalkeeper who picked up the virus when he was international duty with Cameroon, so will now need to isolate and he’s likely to miss some important games.

This will be interesting to Liverpool fans because they are set to face Ajax in the Champions League soon, and everything is pointing to Onana being unavailable for that one.

The report confirms that the Dutch giants blocked a number of players travelling for international duty due to concerns but Onana was allowed to go because Cameroon were playing their game in Holland, so this will come as worrying news.