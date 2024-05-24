Andre Onana backs “killer” Manchester United star to return to form at Wembley

Andre Onana has backed “killer” Marcus Rashford to return to form in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

It’s been a difficult season for Rashford who has struggled to hit the devastating form he showed last campaign, and he’s also been caught up in several off pitch issues.

It’s not been the best build up to the final for the 26-year-old as he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros in Germany this summer.

Onana backs Rashford to return to form against City

United endured a miserable season as they finished a lowly eighth, and also came bottom of their Champions League group, but they do have the chance to end on a high by lifting the FA Cup.

Standing in their way are rivals City, who fresh off becoming the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row are looking to become the first team to win back to back league and cup doubles.

Onana, who arrived from Inter Milan last summer has backed Rashford to return to form in the final, having only scored nine goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

“How many goals did Marcus Rashford score last season? How many goals did he score this season? We’re talking about the same player”, Onana told ESPN.

“So last season he was a good player and this season he’s a bad player?

“No, it’s just a moment, you can have a bad season or a bad start but the most important thing is how you end.

“Rashford, for me, is one of the best players in the world, but he’s facing difficulty like all of us right now.

“But he will come back, I know my killer will score some goals, some important goals, hopefully on Saturday he scores two and we win the FA Cup!”

It appears highly unlikely United will pull off what would be considered a shock win, but Onana feels hopeful.

“It’s not about what people think, it’s about us, this game is going to depend on what we do on the pitch”, the goalkeeper added.

“If you face City thinking you’re not going to win you may as well not step onto the pitch.

“We know they are very good but we need to prepare and try to counter them and make the game difficult for them.

“It’s a big challenge, this is the best team in the world at the moment.”