It was just the start that Leicester needed in their Europa League tie against AEK Athens.

The first 15 minutes had been a cagey affair with both sides content to ease themselves into proceedings.

That all changed once Jamie Vardy had won himself a penalty. The Foxes front man got up and took the spot-kick himself.

Driving the ball low and hard to the keeper’s right-hand side, the power of the shot had just enough pace on it to beat Tsintotas.

Pictures from Sport Premium 4 PPV.