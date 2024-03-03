Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi and striker Jamie Vardy are expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Vardy is in the twilight stages of his career and he has not been a regular starter for the Foxes. He will be hoping to move on in search of regular playing time at the end of the season. According to reports, Wilfried Ndidi has had persistent injury problems and his long-term future at the club is in doubt now.

Leicester are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and they will need to improve their squad if they manage to return to the top flight.

They will be hoping to establish themselves as a top-flight club once again and they need better players at their disposal. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in adequate replacements at the end of the season.

The likes of Vardy and Ndidi are on massive wages as well. Their departure will free up the Leicester City wage bill as well.

Meanwhile, striker Kelechi Iheanacho is also expected to leave the club in the summer.

It seems that the Foxes could be in for a major overhaul during the summer transfer window.

For now, Enzo Maresca will be fully focused on his team’s push for promotion and it remains to be seen whether he can lead them into back to the top flight.