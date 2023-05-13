£18m ace certain to follow Maddison and Barnes out of Leicester City

Leicester City FC
The next few weeks are some of the biggest in the history of Leicester City as the Foxes look to avoid relegation and a potential mass exodus throughout the summer.

James Maddison is expected to leave the King Power during the upcoming transfer window, even if they stay in the Premier League, but should they go down many more will follow the England international.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez are all out of contract in the summer and are destined to leave – with Soyuncu already agreeing a move to Atletico Madrid.

Harvey Barnes, Castagne and Ndidi are names that have been tipped to leave the Foxes also over the coming months should they play in the Championship next season.

Manchester United have a long-term interest in Ndidi – who signed from Genk for £18m – while West Ham are reportedly monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Watching all these players leave will be a huge blow to Leicester and there is only one way they can stop it.

