Merson claims he would axe James Maddison from the England squad

Gareth Southgate has announced his provisional England squad for the European Championship in Germany and has certainly surprised a few people with his selections.

Jordan Henderson’s omission could probably have been foreseen, but leaving out Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling was a big call from the manager.

The Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the tournament this time around, after coming close in the last edition against Italy.

Merson would prefer Palace man to replace Maddison

As long as Southgate’s stars don’t get injured in the lead up to the competition, the squad have every chance of winning their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup final.

In any event, Paul Merson has had his say on squad selection and he’s not happy that Tottenham Hotspur ace, James Maddison is likely to get a seat on the plane.

“I am not surprised at the moment because when he (Maddison) is hot, he is hot. You put Eze down there. I would never put him down,” he said on a Sky Sports News debate, cited by We Are Palace.

“He goes (to Germany). For me, out of him and Maddison, he goes to Germany.

“Honestly, he is the X-factor, he is the X-factor. He can do something. Other teams won’t know a lot about him. I don’t know how you stop him. He drops his shoulder like that.”

Whilst Eze might be considered a bit of a ‘wild card,’ one can certainly understand where Merson is coming from, and the way that he and his colleagues have played under Oliver Glasner in the latter part of the season is nothing short of sensational.