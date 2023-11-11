Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly lining up a shock move to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

That’s according to recent reports in Spain, which claim the Catalan powerhouse have identified Ndidi, 26, as a top target ahead of his contract expiring at the King Power at the end of the season.

Failure to extend his stay with the Foxes will see the Nigerian eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England from as early as January and with Barcelona now among the clubs interested, the Championship side will be expecting this season to be the 26-year-old’s last in Leicestershire.

During his six years with the Foxes, Ndidi, who has 53 senior international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 30 goals in 252 games in all competitions.