Exclusive: Saudi not giving up on Jamie Vardy even at almost 37

Jamie Vardy is enjoying his football at Leicester and has scored six goals in the Championship, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed in Saudi Arabia. Even at 36, and 37 by January, two Saudi clubs are considering making an offer in summer 2024 when Vardy’s current contract expires.

That’s despite Vardy already rejecting a move over the summer when Al-Khaleej came calling.

Those close to Vardy make it clear he turned down advances, but there is a counter-narrative in Saudi Arabia which contradicts this… Saudi dealmakers argue Vardy actually had intermediaries working on his behalf who were quite actively exploring a move, and even add the Premier League-winning striker wanted a net salary of £4m. Yet Al-Khaleej had reservations about paying this due to Vardy’s age and injury record.





It would be pretty strange for Vardy to have intermediaries working on his behalf if he was entirely against moving to Saudi, and should another approach be made it will be interesting to see if Vardy can be convinced or has the appetite to make a move anywhere at 37.

His form and fitness are better now than when Saudi clubs first considered him and it is likely, if Leicester get promoted, that Vardy’s game time will be diminished even if another new short-term contract is offered.

Al Shabab, who couldn’t move as freely last summer due to board upheaval, have discussed Vardy internally. And ambitious second-tier side Al-Qadsiyah are also interested and on course for promotion. They are owned by Aramco, and self-funded rather than Ministry of Sport-reliant for funds. And Qadsiyah are based in Dammam, and by being there players or their families also have an option to live in neighbouring Bahrain and make the short drive across the border.