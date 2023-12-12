Exclusive: Saudi not giving up on Jamie Vardy even at almost 37

Saudi dealmakers argue Vardy actually had intermediaries working on his behalf who were quite actively exploring a move, and even add the Premier League-winning striker wanted a net salary of £4m. Yet Al-Khaleej had reservations about paying this due to Vardy’s age and injury record.
It would be pretty strange for Vardy to have intermediaries working on his behalf if he was entirely against moving to Saudi, and should another approach be made it will be interesting to see if Vardy can be convinced or has the appetite to make a move anywhere at 37.
Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, also in Dammam, really need a goalscorer but it’s understood they are seeking a significantly younger profile. Vardy is over a year older than Javier Hernández, and Ettifaq had no appetite to try for the 35-year-old Mexican after he left LA Galaxy due to his age.
A year is a long time in football, and it is unclear if Vardy wants to move again or if he is the profile-fit that the broader league wants, but there’s no doubt he’s on a couple of clubs’ radars for this summer.
Those close to Vardy still insist he has already dismissed Saudi interest, but there are certainly clubs happy to offer him a short-term deal if he wants one final and well-paid challenge.