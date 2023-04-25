Video: Vardy slams home vital late equaliser for Leicester at Leeds

With 10 minutes to go of a real relegation six-pointer between Leicester City and Leeds United the hosts were still leading, however, all it took was a moment of real sharpness from Jamie Vardy to get the Foxes back on level terms.

The visitors to Elland Road had already seen a Youri Tielemans stunner ruled out in the first half, and they’d gone behind to a towering Luis Sinisterra header before the break.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man as Vardy took advantage of some slopping defending to send the away fans delirious.

