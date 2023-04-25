Video: Vardy slams home vital late equaliser for Leicester at Leeds

With 10 minutes to go of a real relegation six-pointer between Leicester City and Leeds United the hosts were still leading, however, all it took was a moment of real sharpness from Jamie Vardy to get the Foxes back on level terms.
The visitors to Elland Road had already seen a Youri Tielemans stunner ruled out in the first half, and they’d gone behind to a towering Luis Sinisterra header before the break.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man as Vardy took advantage of some slopping defending to send the away fans delirious.
Cometh the Hour! ?
Jamie Vardy equalizes for Leicester ?
GAME ON ? pic.twitter.com/92wx4Csvy6
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2023
JAMIE VARDY OFF THE BENCH FOR THE EQUALIZER!
? @USANetwork | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/5o7GZlJ0tQ
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 25, 2023
Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer