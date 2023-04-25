Video: Vardy slams home vital late equaliser for Leicester at Leeds

With 10 minutes to go of a real relegation six-pointer between Leicester City and Leeds United the hosts were still leading, however, all it took was a moment of real sharpness from Jamie Vardy to get the Foxes back on level terms.

The visitors to Elland Road had already seen a Youri Tielemans stunner ruled out in the first half, and they’d gone behind to a towering Luis Sinisterra header before the break.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle set to move for talented Barcelona star that’s unhappy at Camp Nou “I like him” – Nemanja Vidic gives glowing review of Man United defender Man City star with same agent as Xavi desperate for summer switch to Barcelona

Cometh the hour, cometh the man as Vardy took advantage of some slopping defending to send the away fans delirious.

Cometh the Hour! ? Jamie Vardy equalizes for Leicester ? GAME ON ? pic.twitter.com/92wx4Csvy6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer