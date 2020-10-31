West Ham gave the reigning Premier League champions a real run for their money for long periods of their Saturday evening fixture.

Decimated in defence, it was no real surprise when Liverpool went 0-1 down at home, however, by the end of the game normal service had been resumed.

Much of that can be attributed to a sensational defensive effort, particularly from Nathaniel Phillips.

The 23-year-old was a deserved man of the match, and it’s little wonder that Klopp was effusive in his praise post-match.