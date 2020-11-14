Video: Chelsea star N’Golo Kante reacts quickly to fire France into lead against Portugal with rebound

The deadlock has finally been broken in tonight’s UEFA Nations League tie between Portugal and France, with N’Golo Kante popping up to fire Les Blues into the lead.

In the 52nd minute of the encounter, Antoine Griezmann slipped the ball into Adrien Rabiot with a clever pass, the Juventus midfielder then drilled a shot towards goal.

Wolves keeper Rui Patricio couldn’t control the ball, when it spilled out, N’Golo Kante showed his fast reactions to tap the ball into the back of the net.

It’s been a good few days for Chelsea players on international break with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s and Hakim Ziyech’s exploits, as well as Timo Werner bagging a brace tonight, here’s his first for Germany.

Kante converts for France! ?? Patricio palms away Rabiot's effort but the Chelsea midfielder makes no mistake from close range! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football

? Follow live updates: https://t.co/7yOBfglE2c pic.twitter.com/luTwry1ODg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 14, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Frank Lampard will be absolutely delighted with how his key stars have been getting on in the break so far.