Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in the potential free transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The experienced France international is nearing the end of his contract at Juve, so could be a free agent in the coming weeks if he doesn’t decide to renew with the Serie A giants.

Rabiot’s situation is now seemingly attracting the interest of both Man Utd and Newcastle, who are waiting to see what the 29-year-old will decide to do, according to Todo Fichajes.

Rabiot has had a fine career in Europe, and it would be interesting to see what kind of impact he could have in the Premier League, where he’s yet to test himself.

Rabiot transfer: Man United and Newcastle need midfield signings

The links with Rabiot for United and Newcastle certainly make sense when you look at the clubs’ respective situations in terms of midfield options at the moment.

MUFC surely need an upgrade on the ageing Casemiro, while Sofyan Amrabat has been poor since joining on loan from Fiorentina, meaning a permanent deal for the Morocco international is surely highly unlikely.

Newcastle, meanwhile, currently have Sandro Tonali suspended, while Bruno Guimaraes’ future could be one to watch as the Brazilian midfield gem keeps on being linked with some big names.

Fabrizio Romano has played down talk over Guimaraes’ future, but after such impressive form at St James’ Park, it could be hard for the Magpies to keep hold of him in the weeks ahead.

Rabiot could therefore be a solid replacement in Eddie Howe’s squad, but it remains to be seen if he’d see Newcastle as a more tempting option than United, who remain one of the biggest historical names in world football, even if they’re now a long way from being the force that they were for so many years under Sir Alex Ferguson.