Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly thrilled with the performance of young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after last night’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Ajax.

The Reds have been majorly depleted due to injuries in recent times, with first-choice ‘keeper Alisson the latest to miss out as Kelleher filled in for him last night.

Liverpool are through to the Champions League knockouts ? The Reds top Group D, and Jürgen Klopp gives Caoimhin Kelleher a big bear hug. A great display from the young keeper ? pic.twitter.com/HpP2junkqV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

Still, the 22-year-old did a fine job for Liverpool to help them to a win and a clean sheet against Ajax, and Klopp made a point of going straight over to him after the final whistle.

It was a lovely moment that showed the togetherness in this LFC squad as well as the sheer relief from Klopp that his youthful side managed to pull off this important win.