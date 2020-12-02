Menu

Video: Klopp rushes straight over to hug Liverpool youngster in great moment after win over Ajax

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly thrilled with the performance of young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after last night’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Ajax.

The Reds have been majorly depleted due to injuries in recent times, with first-choice ‘keeper Alisson the latest to miss out as Kelleher filled in for him last night.

Still, the 22-year-old did a fine job for Liverpool to help them to a win and a clean sheet against Ajax, and Klopp made a point of going straight over to him after the final whistle.

It was a lovely moment that showed the togetherness in this LFC squad as well as the sheer relief from Klopp that his youthful side managed to pull off this important win.

