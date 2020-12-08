Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has fired a warning to his old club ahead of their crucial Champions League clash at RB Leipzig this evening.

The Red Devils need just a point to qualify from their group, which is on a knife edge going into the final round of fixtures this evening, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side level with both Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain on nine points.

United have not given themselves the easiest task after losing 3-1 at home to PSG last week, but they’ve also had some strong performances in the Champions League this season, beating PSG 2-1 away from home earlier in the campaign, and thrashing tonight’s opponents 5-0 at Old Trafford at the end of October.

Speaking to CaughtOffside ahead of tonight’s big game, former Man Utd ace Chadwick warned his old club that they mustn’t approach tonight’s game with the view of just getting the draw they need.

He also pointed to United’s slightly patchy recent form, which has seen them stage comebacks against the likes of Southampton and West Ham after starting slowly and going behind in both games.

Chadwick has made it clear to Solskjaer that he’ll need his team to start sharper against higher calibre opposition like this.

“It’s a really tough game. Leipzig are flying high in the Bundesliga, they’ve got some really talented players,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“What can’t happen is United only arriving in the 60th minute, which has happened in the last few Premier League games.

“I actually thought they played really well against Paris, had a few opportunities that they didn’t take. They’ve played probably some of their best football this season in the Champions League and Ole has tended to get results when it’s needed, so it’s another massive game.

“A point’s needed but they can’t go into the game with that attitude, United will go there I’m sure looking to win the game. I fully expect United to pull another result out and go to Germany and get the win, but to do that it needs to be from the first minute, not the 45th of the 60th.

“With all due respect to West Ham, Leipzig are a higher level team than them, and the opportunities West Ham didn’t take on Saturday evening I’m sure more of them would be taken by Leipzig’s calibre.”