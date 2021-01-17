Paul Pogba doesn’t feel loved at Manchester United as two big clubs eye transfer

Paul Pogba reportedly doesn’t feel “loved” at Manchester United as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain eye up a potential transfer deal.

The France international has shone for Man Utd in recent games, but has generally had a difficult time at Old Trafford since his move from Juventus in 2016.

According to Don Balon, Pogba doesn’t feel as appreciated or “loved” by the club as some other star players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, and that could play a part in his departure.

The 27-year-old would undoubtedly be a tempting signing for clubs like Real or PSG, as he remains capable of world class performances on his day.

It will be interesting to see if this situation can be resolved, with Don Balon seemingly not ruling out Pogba signing a new contract at United.

The report explains that Pogba remains comfortable with life in England and that his agent Mino Raiola hopes his wage issues can be resolved.

We’re not sure most United fans will be that fussed about keeping Pogba at this stage, however, unless he can continue his recent improvement and drive them to success this season.