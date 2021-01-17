Video: Man United new-boy Amad Diallo watches Ferguson & Ronaldo compilations

Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is clearly settling in well at Old Trafford as he watched video compilations of club legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo.

See below as Diallo’s Instagram activity is highlighted on Twitter, with Diallo clearly showing he’s learning important parts of Man Utd’s history after recently joining the Red Devils…

Amad Diallo watching Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo compilations ? pic.twitter.com/Trk0leaARy — utdreport (@utdreport) January 16, 2021

United fans will be impressed with this, and will no doubt hope Diallo can go on to replicate Ronaldo’s success in Manchester.

Like Diallo, the Portuguese forward joined MUFC at a young age but he quickly become a first-team regular and later developed into one of the greatest players of his generation.