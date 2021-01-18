“We just have to find an agreement” – PSG chief gives update on efforts to tie down superstar duo

PSG chief Leonardo has given an update on the club’s efforts to tie down Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to new contracts, during an interview with France Football.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at the Parc des Princes signifies the start of a new era at PSG, the departure of either of his two attacking superstars could threaten to ruin the new equilibrium in Paris.

Naturally, Pochettino and the rest of those pulling the strings at PSG will be desperately hoping that the pair commit their future to the club, even if moves to either of the two Spanish heavyweights could, at least potentially, be on the table.

One man who could prove pivotal in the club’s efforts to keep them both on board is Leonardo, the club’s sporting director. During an interview with France Football, he gave his take on the situation surrounding their dynamic duo:

“I hope they are convinced that PSG is a good place at the moment for a very high level and ambitious football player. (…) We just have to find an agreement between their desires, their requirements, our expectations and our means.”

“We don’t have to beg them: ” Please stay .” It’s more argued than that. Those who really want to stay will remain. We talk regularly and I have good feelings on these two issues.”

You would be wrong to think it a foregone conclusion that at least one of them will leave the club. All signs point to both players being happy at PSG.

Ultimately, it could come down to whether they believe they can achieve what they desire in Paris, with PSG, despite reaching the Champions League final last term, continually falling short in Europe.