He’s long ceased to be a first-choice for Real Madrid, and this January could finally see a move away from the Spanish capital for Marcelo.

The Brazilian played the fullest part in Los Blancos’ European and domestic successes under Zinedine Zidane, but time waits for no man, and the old guard are on the verge of being broken up.

As beIN Sports report, Ferland Mendy is now first-choice for Zidane in the left-back position, and the Brazilian can only expect to get a look in if Mendy gets injured.

To that end, the outlet are reporting that AS Monaco are preparing to test the player’s resolve and offer him regular football once more.

The trade off as far as Marcelo is concerned is that he’ll need to drop approximately €3m a year in salary.

The French side are only able to offer him €6m a season compared to the €9m he currently earns at Real, and which he will continue to do until 2022 if he prefers to sit around twiddling his thumbs.