Huge blow for Real Madrid as key player picks up another injury

Real Madrid have had some serious issues with injuries this year with multiple players picking up various knocks.

Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard usually take those headlines as the higher profile players, but you can see that the team is worse off when Dani Carvajal is on the side-lines.

Zidane has shown a lot of faith in Lucas Vasquez to play at full back and he’s fairly dependable, but he’s not a natural defender and that came back to bite them when he was at fault for the Athletic Bilbao goals in the Super Cup last week.

Carvajal missed a few months at the start of the season and the improvement was obvious when he did return, so Real will be hoping the latest injury won’t last as long as that.

Football-Espana picked up on a report from Spain which indicated Carvajal picked up a knock in his last game and he’s not been able to train this week at all, so it looks like he’s certainly ruled out for the Copa Del Rey game tomorrow night.

This could be a test of Zidane’s faith in Vasquez because he did let the team down last time out, so it could even be a chance for Eder Militao to get another chance to prove himself at right back.