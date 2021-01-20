Manchester City have until June 5 to trigger potential £27.5million transfer

Manchester City have reportedly got until the 5th of June this year to trigger their buy-back clause that could see them re-sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa for around £27.5million.

It is unclear if they will do so, according to The Athletic, but the tempting option is there for them, with Luiz looking a fine performer for Villa after previously having a spell at City as a youngster.

The Brazil international could be a useful signing for City at the moment in particular as veteran midfielder Fernandinho will surely soon need a long-term replacement.

£27.5m could be a bargain for Luiz, so City fans will no doubt be watching this saga with interest.

The Athletic note just how much Pep Guardiola seemed to rate the player earlier in his career, and he may be more willing to use him in his first-team now after seeing him gain Premier League experience at Villa Park.