Menu

“We need a coach with a brain” – #KloppOut trends as Liverpool coach is branded “a sh*t Claudio Ranieri” after Man City capitulation

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have completely capitulated against Manchester City this evening, with #KloppOut, perhaps predictably, trending on Twitter.

The Reds headed into today’s game knowing that they needed a victory in order to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Despite having gone 1-0 down, Mohamed Salah’s penalty which made it 1-1 suggested that Liverpool could still have some fight left in the tank.

However, two catastrophic errors in possession from goalkeeper Alisson saw City stretch their lead to two goals, ending any hope of a Liverpool revival.

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Partey lifts lid on what life is like under Mikel Arteta
Video: Phil Foden stunner – Manchester City starlet sinks Liverpool with a thunderous strike
(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilarious reaction to Alisson’s impending howler

Phil Foden’s wonder-strike was the cherry on the cake for the visitors, but piled the misery onto Jurgen Klopp, who has seen his side lose three home games in a row.

Klopp’s Liverpool have been quite remarkable for the past few seasons, but they’ve dropped their standards considerably this term.

As a result, both Liverpool and rival fans on Twitter are calling for the German’s dismissal, so much so that #KloppOut has trended on the platform.

Is it time for him to go?

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.