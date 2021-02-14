Video: Romelu Lukaku at his brilliant best with storming run to set-up Lautaro Martinez and send Inter Milan to Serie A summit

Inter Milan are heading to the top of the league after an explosive run from Romelu Lukaku engineered a goal for Lautaro Martinez.

Inter led 2-0 at the half-time break after two goals from Lukaku, one from the penalty spot and a thumping finish after a rather fortunate deflection flung the ball into his path.

Lazio got a goal back around the hour mark, which suggested that Antonio Conte would have a nervous final 30 minutes in store for him at the San Siro.

However, just as he has so frequently since becoming an Inter Milan player, Lukaku stepped up to the mark to deliver for his team once again.

Lukaku beat the Lazio defensive line all by himself with his speed and power before laying the ball off to Lautaro Martinez, who had a simple tap-in.

After city rivals AC Milan faltered, Inter are set to finish the weekend on the Serie A summit.