Football pundits are paid for their opinions, and sometimes they can be wildly differing from those who watch their teams week in and week out.

It gives rise to the discussion, which is part of what oils the wheels in football. After all, if we all shared the same opinion it would all be pretty boring, right?

However, there are occasions when pundits make such extraordinary claims that you have to pinch yourself to make sure you heard correctly.

Paul Merson’s corker that Barcelona should go out and buy Jack Grealish is one such outlandish claim.

“If I’m Barcelona, I’m buying him tomorrow.” ? Paul Merson says Jack Grealish is one of the best players around and he would ‘absolutely rip it up’ at Barcelona. ? pic.twitter.com/9pEj0in4KM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports