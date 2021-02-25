Menu

“Gamechanger” Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on Arsenal star after inspiring performance vs Benfica

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It was a brave move for Mikel Arteta to place so much faith in his younger players when his job was effectively on the line earlier in the season, but he’s been rewarded for making that choice.

It’s not just a case of them fitting into the team and helping out – it’s actually reached a point where they are standing up and dragging the team to victory at vital moments.

Bukayo Saka is the perfect example of that after his performance against Benfica tonight, and Aubameyang’s late winner was all about his skill and delivery to put it on a plate.

READ MORE: Video: Bukayo Saka shows silky skills to combine with Aubameyang again for late Arsenal winner against Benfica

The difference between good and great players is changing a game when it matters most. It would’ve been simple for Saka to wait for an overlap or to take the easy option and lay the ball off to a more senior player to take charge, but instead he was brave and actually made something happen.

His performance also caught the eye of former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, and he was full of praise for the youngster after the game:

Fabregas knows a bit about taking the game by the scruff of the neck and playing a vital role for Arsenal at a young age, so hopefully Saka can continue to show this consistency and become a major player for years to come.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Cesc Fabregas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.