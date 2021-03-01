Reports: Spurs paid super-agent Jorge Mendes huge fee to secure defender

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur paid super-agent Jorge Mendes an eye-watering £6m to transfer Matt Doherty from Wolves.

Doherty, 29, joined Spurs from Wolves during last summer’s transfer window.

After putting in a number of key performances since Wolves’ promotion back to England’s top-flight in the 2017-18 season, Doherty emerged as a transfer target for Jose Mourinho.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the 29-year-old defender, who was tipped to become one of Mourinho’s most selected players, has so far featured in just 12 Premier League matches.

However, although the attacking full-back signed for Spurs nearly six-months ago, a recent report has emerged which claims to reveal the staggering finances involved in the transfer.

Football Insider claims that in order to seal the deal, Spurs’ hierarchy was forced to pay super-agent Mendes a whopping £6m.

The outlet reports that Wolves received just £4m from Doherty’s sale, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent pocketing the rest.