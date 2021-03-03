Jurgen Klopp suggests two Liverpool stars will return from injury to face Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea could only be one win away from returning to the top four, so it will add an extra edge to their clash on Thursday night.

Both teams also go into the game with the knowledge that a defeat could see them cut adrift in that race for Champions League football, so it won’t be a surprise if he’s a cagey affair to begin with.

Liverpool have been decimated by injuries this season and it’s not just the defence that’s suffering as a result, but there is some good news with a few players starting to return to fitness.

Klopp spoke in his press conference today to confirm that Alisson will be fit to play, and it also sounds like Fabinho is ready to play again after getting a few training sessions under his belt, while he also hinted that Diogo Jota could join him in returning for the game.

Jurgen Klopp offered injury updates on Alisson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho ahead of the clash with Chelsea pic.twitter.com/ONkzVWZ0Oj — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 3, 2021

Klopp stated that Jota had trained a bit yesterday but he’s still touch-and-go, so you have to think he’s only a contender for the bench at this stage if there’s still doubts over his fitness.