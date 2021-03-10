Manchester United are reportedly the big favourites to win the transfer battle for Raphael Varane as he looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The France international’s future has looked in doubt recently, with OkDiario claiming he could be cleared to leave the Bernabeu for around €50million.

That could be a bargain for a fine player, and it seems Varane won’t be shot of suitors as Todo Fichajes list the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as clubs keen to snap him up.

The Red Devils urgently need to think about strengthening in central defence this summer after another frustrating season of inconsistency and under-achievement.

It seems clear Varane could be an upgrade on the unreliable Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly as a partner for United captain Harry Maguire.

It remains to be seen, however, if MUFC can definitely persuade a big name like Varane to pick a move to Old Trafford over other big-name options.

Liverpool also urgently need to improve their defence after a nightmare with injuries this season, and Varane may well feel more tempted to link up with Jurgen Klopp, who led the Reds to the Premier League title last season and the Champions League the year before that.