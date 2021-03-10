West Ham to offer star a well deserved pay rise this summer to ward off interest from Man United

There’s no doubt that West Ham have performed above all expectations this season, so it will be interesting to see if they’re tempted to cash in on some of their prized assets in the summer.

It would be a shame to see the team broken up so quickly but it often works out that way, so a report from Football Insider should come as welcome news to the fans.

It confirms that Man United are showing an interest in midfield star Tomas Soucek, but The Hammers have no interest in letting that happen and a new contract offer is on the way.

It’s believed that he’s on around £40k per week just now so he’s not one of their highest earners, so this new deal would fix this with a significant pay rise and it should add a few years to his current deal which was due to run out in 2024.

He’s been an utterly dominant addition to the midfield and he’s also providing some vital goals due to his ability in the box so it’s understandable that there will be interest, but he’s a player that David Moyes won’t want to lose at all.

The new contract should keep him around for at least one more season so it’s important to get it sorted as soon as possible, while there’s no sign that he wants to leave so it all looks promising for West Ham just now.