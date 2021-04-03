“God help him” and “Gulps” – These Arsenal fans fear the worst after Mikel Arteta’s bold choice in defence against Liverpool

Arsenal have generally played well recently, but individual mistakes have been killing them and the last thing they need to do is gift any goals to Liverpool tonight.

Both sides will still have top four ambitions after Chelsea were mauled by West Brom earlier but there’s no room for slip ups now, and it makes tonight’s game even more important.

Arsenal did come into this game with a few injury and illness doubts, and it appears that Xhaka and Saka failed to prove their fitness today, while it was expected that David Luiz would miss the game:

? Four changes from last time… ?? Holding, Gabriel, Ceballos, Pepe

?? David Luiz, Mari, Xhaka, Saka#ARSLIV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2021

There’s a lot to like about the line up in an attacking sense, and it looks like Thomas Partey will need to shoulder a lot of defensive responsibility in the midfield, but Odegaard and Ceballos are good enough to make things happen if they can dominate the ball.

The main surprise comes at right back with Chambers starting the game when Bellerin is on the bench, and it’s the decision that a lot of the fans are talking about tonight:

May aswell go to sleep after seeing our lineup, chambers x Holding against Mane is a mismatch — . (@AfcAli__) April 3, 2021

Lol Chambers against Mane and Robertson? God help him. We are getting shredded differently. — Seth Erdene (@LEVlATHAN90) April 3, 2021

I thought chambers played really well the other day, but I see a montero situation today when he faces Robertson and Mane ? big game for him — Arsenal1995 (@Arsenal3213) April 3, 2021

Not the worst of line ups tbf. Can’t wait to see Chambers get rinsed by Mane — Harry Franklin (@harryfranklin24) April 3, 2021

Expected that front three with ESR and Saka being doubts, but was expecting to see Cedric at RB. Obviously hope Chambers does well but it’s a tough game against Mane… ?? — . (@___fm10) April 3, 2021

It’s a huge decision from Arteta as Bellerin has the pace to deal with Mane even if he’s making mistakes, so Chambers will need to be on his game from the start or this could be ugly.