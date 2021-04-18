With his late goal against Burnley on Sunday afternoon, Edinson Cavani achieved something that hasn’t been done at Manchester United since the Cristiano Ronaldo era.

It’s been a quite brilliant week for Edinson Cavani, who scored against Tottenham last weekend, before netting against Granada in the Europa League, while also getting his name on the scoresheet against Burnley today.

The Uruguayan is in fine form, and has been a fine signing for Man United. Testament to that is this stat tweeted by ESPN in wake of Sunday’s fixture, with Cavani putting an end to the curse of the no. 7.

Edinson Cavani is the first Man United No.7 to score 10 goals in a season since Cristiano Ronaldo ? pic.twitter.com/hmQgIu5RmI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

With the Man United no. 7 shirt having been worn by the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s weight on the shoulders of the wearer, which has seen Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez all falter.

Not Cavani, though. He’s one of the greatest strikers of his generation, and even at 34-years-old, he’d still able to compete, and score, at the very highest level. What a player.