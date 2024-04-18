Man United receive big blow as top centre-back target says contract talks “going well” at current club

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has said that contract talks are “going well” with the Catalan club amid interest in the defender from Man United and Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported back in January that Man United enquired about the Uruguay star and were informed about the player’s transfer fee and contract details. Bayern Munich also received the same information as both have the 25-year-old down as a top centre-back target for the summer.

Both clubs are in need of a new central defender but their chances of landing Araujo have been dealt a blow as the Barcelona player has said that contract talks are “going well” with the La Liga giants.

“The subject of extending my contract is going well,” Araujo has said via Fabrizio Romano. “At the end of the season, we will sit together with the club.

“I am very happy in Barcelona and I am always going to give everything until the end.”

Ronald Araujo would be a top signing for Man United

Erik ten Hag wanted a center-back last summer but Man United never provided the Dutch coach with one and that has come back to bite the Manchester club this season. The Red Devils currently have an injury crisis in that position and they will not want that to happen again during the next campaign.

A new centre-back is a must for United this summer and Araujo would be a top signing. The Uruguay international is one of the best players in Europe in his position but there is more room for the 25-year-old to get even better.

The main problem for Man United, however, is the fact that Araujo is happy at Barcelona but the Manchester side could test the La Liga club’s resolve with a big bid this summer as they may accept it given their financial issues.