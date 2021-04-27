Julian Nagelsmann responds to Ibrahima Konate & Liverpool transfer claims

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has responded to claims Ibrahima Konate is nearing a transfer to Premier League champions Liverpool.

The German offered a rather blunt reaction to the rumours, stating it’s not something he’s discussed with the defender.

Addressing journalists after Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday afternoon, Nagelsmann said: “[The reports are] perceived like all other rumours. Not that important to me. I haven’t talked to him about it yet,” as per Kicker.

Following a report by The Athletic in March, which stated Konate is nearing a move to Anfield, talk of the defender’s future has been widespread.

The young Frenchman was asked about the rumours in a press conference earlier this month and he couldn’t help but smirk and insist “I think I cannot answer this question,” as per the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds, in a desperate state of affairs with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured, signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

But Davies is yet to make his debut for Liverpool, while Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures remain unclear, which only adds fuel to the fire that is the Konate rumours.