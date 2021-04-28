Photo: Arsenal star looks in good spirits in training as surprise comeback vs Villarreal touted

It initially looked like his season could be over when Kieran Tierney went down through injury recently, but he’s doing all he can to return to the team as soon as possible.

Mikel Arteta even admitted in his press conference that the Scottish star could return for the game against Villarreal tomorrow night, and he appeared to be in good spirits in training today:

Thumbs up from Kieran Tierney in Arsenal training at London Colney today. #afc ? @kierantierney1 pic.twitter.com/PH3z6QEFCg — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 28, 2021

His return would be massive as he’s a great player but it would also allow other players to return to their more natural positions, but it remains to be seen if tomorrow night comes just a bit too soon for him.