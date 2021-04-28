Video: Man City stun PSG as Mahrez completes the turnaround with a free-kick from distance

The opening goal tonight came from Man City’s players not marking properly from a corner, and it’s amazing to see that a lack of mastering the basics has led to another goal.

Man City had a free-kick in a promising area and PSG are clearly concerned about blocking the shot that might go under the wall, but they forget the basics of keeping the wall intact and it found its way into the net:

Yes, Riyad Mahrez! ? He asked to take it. He was allowed to take it. He scored it. Through the PSG wall too! ? pic.twitter.com/xVwuBOzD9x — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 28, 2021

Pictures from Z Select

It’s still a great strike from Mahrez and City look well on their way to the final now, but PSG only have themselves to blame for a lack of bravery in the wall.