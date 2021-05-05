Menu

Thomas Tuchel sets new record after guiding Chelsea to Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel has made history after his Chelsea side beat Real Madrid to book their place in this season’s Champions League final.

The Blues won 3-1 on aggregate thanks to a 2-0 second leg victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, and will now face Manchester City in the final in Istanbul later this month.

Tuchel has done a superb job since replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager back in January, and he’s made European Cup history with his latest achievement.

As per Opta in the tweet below, Tuchel has just become the first manager in the history of the Champions League or European Cup to reach consecutive finals with two different clubs…

Tuchel was also a finalist with Paris Saint-Germain last season, though he’ll be hoping to fare better this time as Bayern Munich won against his side last year.

It won’t be an easy game for Chelsea against Man City, but they did recently beat them in the FA Cup semi-final, so Tuchel clearly knows what it takes to get the better of Pep Guardiola.

