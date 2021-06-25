Menu

Man Utd could sell Anthony Martial and one other amid Jadon Sancho transfer bid

Anthony Martial is one of the players who is at risk of being cut from Manchester United amid a proposed rebuild at Old Trafford.

The Reds are expected to strengthen significantly this summer with negotiations ongoing with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to David Ornstein, while Kieran Trippier and Raphael Varane have also been linked with summer moves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants more to work with ahead of next season, but those incomings are not going to come cheap with a combined value of close to £200million between the three.

And for that reason, as well as the obvious fact Solskjaer can only pick XI from an already strong squad, two players are set to made available this summer.

According to ESPN, those players are Anthony Martial and recent signing Donny van de Beek.

Martial has been at Old Trafford since 2015, making more than 200 appearances, but appears his time could now come to an end with Sancho likely taking his position.

Anthony Martial Man Utd

Anthony Martial hasn’t been consistent enough for Manchester United

Van de Beek only arrived at Old Trafford from Old Trafford last summer, but it seems he too could be ushered out having struggled to impress thus far.

Recent reports from FCInterNews have claimed van de Beek would prefer to stay in the Premier League should he be forced to move, and Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been linked.

