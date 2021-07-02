It’s not often that West Ham United get mentioned in the same breath as Juventus, but bianconeri chief, Andrea Agnelli, also the supposed brains behind the European Super League, has done just that.

Seemingly without any foundation whatsoever, Agnelli has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic has had such an impact on football clubs worldwide that the Hammers are one of a handful that are at risk of insolvency.

MORE: Rafa Benitez has made a huge mistake

According to Calciomercato cited by Hammers News, the east Londoners, as well as Juve, Barcelona, Inter and Porto, are at a 15-20 percent risk of going out of business because of a need for liquidity within the system to be €8.5 billion.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United confirm new contract for senior star amid Jadon Sancho agreement ‘Awesome move’ – Chelsea fans react as transfer confirmed for highly-rated youngster New Arsenal signing has passed his medical with deal to be completed once paperwork is signed

Although it’s clear that plenty of clubs have lost plenty of money over the last 18 months, to effectively be pulling names out of thin air with absolutely no justification is unhelpful at best.

Intriguingly, there’s been no word from the West Ham board since Agnelli’s comments were made.