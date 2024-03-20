“I am cooperating” – West Ham ace Paqueta could still face betting charges

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

Once again this season, Lucas Paqueta has been one of the stand out players for West Ham United.

It’s no coincidence that they didn’t win a single game when he was out injured but starting picking up points again once he was back in the side.

Lucas Paqueta still under suspicion on betting charges

The Irons were on the verge of selling him to Man City for a fee believed to be in the region of £80m, but potential involvement in suspected illegal betting were made against the player, and that put paid to the notion of a switch to Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling side.

Seven months later and the charges remain in abeyance, with Paqueta noting his cooperation with the authorities.

Lucas Paqueta and David Moyes

“I was instructed not to comment on this matter, but it has been seven months since this happened and I am cooperating to the fullest,” he said to Ge Globo.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer news: Jamal Musiala links, surprise new manager candidate & FA Cup reaction
Liverpool shock as stylish first-team ace wanted by PSG
“I want to stay here” – Major Man United ace pleads with new owners

Whilst it appears that the Brazilian authorities are struggling to find a link to the player, it’s believed that the Premier League are biding their time and won’t make a decision on any potential punishment for Paqueta until they’re right across the full facts of the case to be heard – if indeed there is one.

For now, the attacking midfielder needs to concentrate on doing what he does best, and that’ll hopefully help fire the Hammers towards more European glory.

More Stories David Moyes David Sullivan Lucas Paqueta Pep Guardiola Tim Steidten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.