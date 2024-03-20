“I am cooperating” – West Ham ace Paqueta could still face betting charges

Once again this season, Lucas Paqueta has been one of the stand out players for West Ham United.

It’s no coincidence that they didn’t win a single game when he was out injured but starting picking up points again once he was back in the side.

Lucas Paqueta still under suspicion on betting charges

The Irons were on the verge of selling him to Man City for a fee believed to be in the region of £80m, but potential involvement in suspected illegal betting were made against the player, and that put paid to the notion of a switch to Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling side.

Seven months later and the charges remain in abeyance, with Paqueta noting his cooperation with the authorities.

“I was instructed not to comment on this matter, but it has been seven months since this happened and I am cooperating to the fullest,” he said to Ge Globo.

Whilst it appears that the Brazilian authorities are struggling to find a link to the player, it’s believed that the Premier League are biding their time and won’t make a decision on any potential punishment for Paqueta until they’re right across the full facts of the case to be heard – if indeed there is one.

For now, the attacking midfielder needs to concentrate on doing what he does best, and that’ll hopefully help fire the Hammers towards more European glory.