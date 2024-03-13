“Flexible working hours” – West Ham manager David Moyes hopes employers allow fans early finish

Such are the nuances of European competition these days, that early kick-offs mean that thousands of supporters could be struggling to get to watch their team at the appropriate time, and that’s seen West Ham’s David Moyes plea with London’s employers for some leeway.

The Hammers entertain Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie, and at 1-0 down in the tie, the hosts will need all the support that they can get.

David Moyes hopes West Ham fans have flexible hours

Unfortunately, the broadcasters and UEFA have deemed the match to be a 5.45pm kick-off, when most supporters of the East London club, will be snaking their way across the capital on the Underground during rush hour.

“We’ve got a strange kick-off time for a club in London,” Moyes said to gathered media including representatives of CaughtOffside in his pre-match press conference.

“We’ve got to hope fans get through the rush-hour and flexible working hours will allow people to get to the game in time. Culturally we don’t normally kick-off games at this time but we understand Europe and TV.

“Most people who live in and around London will tell you it is difficult to get to places at that time in the evening.”

West Ham have a wonderful record in Europe under the Scot, having won 13 of their last 16 European games at the London Stadium.

Having made the semi-finals of the competition two seasons ago and after winning the Europa Conference League final last season, Moyes has the chance to really cement his legacy if he can lead the Hammers to the promised land again in 2023/24.

Freiburg might have something to say about that of course, but if the home support are in full voice and backing their team every step of the way – rush hour permitting – there’s every chance West Ham find themselves in the quarter-final draw on Friday.