It was a sour moment on an otherwise exhilarating night for English football fans.

As always seems to be the way, a minority attempt to spoil things for the majority, and when an England fan shone a laser pen in Kasper Schmeichel’s face as Harry Kane stepped up to take a penalty, it was a low point in the tournament.

The English FA might consider themselves very lucky if David Ornstein’s assumptions are accurate.

The Athletic’s correspondent was taking part in a discussion on Sky Sports News, and suggested that a fine was likely to be the sum total of any punishment rather than the Three Lions having to play behind closed doors.