West Ham United have already begun their pre-season in Scotland with only England’s Declan Rice yet to report back for duty having just finished the European Championship.

A former Three Lions international could be set to become one of Rice’s new team-mates if rumours are to be believed, as David Moyes continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the Hammers’ domestic and European campaigns.

The Athletic had already reported that the east Londoners were targeting Southampton striker, Danny Ings, and now Noel Whelan, talking to Football Insider, has suggested that the front man would be the perfect fit for the club.

“Oh absolutely, why would it not?” he said when asked if a move to West Ham might tempt Ings.

“They had a fantastic season last year. They are looking to do business early this summer. We already know they let Sebastien Haller go last season. They need to replace the target man.

“We know there’s no one better as a target man than Danny Ings. He can hold the ball so well.

“They have some great wide players at West Ham and Ings is a player who can be a danger from those crosses. He’s got an eye for a goal, he knows the Premier League and he’s a proven goalscorer.

“Once again, David Moyes is trying to sign the best British players. Ings would be relishing the opportunity to potentially play in Europe.”

For half of the 2020/21 campaign, Moyes had to be content with Michail Antonio as his only registered striker after selling Sebastian Haller to Ajax.

Not only would Ings provide good cover for Antonio, but he might just be the perfect foil as the Hammers go looking for glory at home and abroad.