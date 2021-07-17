They might not have too much of a transfer budget to play with, but it appears that Newcastle are going to do their upmost to sign a handful of quality players, including a highly-rated Chelsea star.
The Magpies could also be on the cusp of a long-overdue takeover, but in the meantime, Steve Bruce is going to squeeze every last bit of value out of the money that he has available for new signings.
The Shields Gazette suggest that the club are confident of bringing Joe Willock back to the club after the Arsenal star enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at St. James’ Park.
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is also being targeted on a loan switch, after having spent a successful season at West Brom.
Though the Baggies were relegated, Gallagher couldn’t be faulted for effort and commitment.
That drive and desire is ultimately what Bruce needs from his players if they’re to have a better campaign than in 2020/21.