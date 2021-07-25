Video: Wilfried Zaha produces absolutely sublime touch in Crystal Palace training

Wilfried Zaha really can produce moments that take your breath away, even on the training pitch.
Watch below as the Crystal Palace star takes down a long ball whilst being closely marked, making it somehow look like the simplest thing in the world…
Pure filth from Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha.
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 24, 2021
Zaha has been one of the finest players in the Premier League outside of the big six clubs in recent years, and is sure to be a key player for Palace again in the new season.
It’s a huge boost for new manager Patrick Vieira that he’s managed to keep hold of Zaha after so much transfer gossip surrounding the Ivorian in recent times.