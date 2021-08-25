West Ham agree personal terms with player ahead of €28m transfer

West Ham United are reportedly expected to seal the addition of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea today, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Italian outlet report that the Hammers agreed a fee of close to €28m with the Blues a few days ago and that they’ve now struck an agreement over personal terms for Zouma.

Tuttomercatoweb report that the ‘deal is not up for discussion’ as the centre-back is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of signing a five-year contract with David Moyes’ side.

West Ham have been linked with the Frenchman’s services throughout the summer and the 26-year-old has the kind of experience needed to help the East London outfit stay towards the top of the table.

Kurt Zouma in action for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup

Zouma has played an important role for Chelsea since he returned from a loan spell at Everton, he was a starter in 19/20 under Frank Lampard and saw plenty of action last term as well.

The 6ft3 defender, who would add yet another towering aerial threat to this West Ham side, has experienced a smaller role since Thomas Tuchel came in so an exit at this point seems to make sense.

